Paramore, Paisley end Timberlake's reign atop Billboard chart

Jeremy Davis (L), Hayley Williams and Taylor York, of the band Paramore, arrive at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rock band Paramore knocked Justin Timberlake off his three-week reign at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday to score its first No. 1 album, while country singer Brad Paisley took the No. 2 spot.

“Paramore,” the band’s fourth studio album, sold 106,000 copies in its first week according to figures on Wednesday from Nielsen SoundScan.

Paramore’s last album, 2009’s “Brand New Eyes,” scored higher sales of 175,000 in its first week but that wasn’t enough to top the chart at the time, debuting at No. 2.

Paisley, who performed with John Mayer at the Academy of Country Music awards earlier this month, notched the No. 2 slot with his latest album “Wheelhouse,” which sold 100,000 copies.

The country singer has yet to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts, but “Wheelhouse” did land at the top spot of the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience,” which was released on March 15, slipped to No. 3 after three weeks at No. 1.

Eric Church, who won Album of the Year for 2011’s “Chief” at the Academy of Country Music awards, landed at No. 5 this week with new album “Caught in the Act.”

Other debuts in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 include rapper Tyga at No. 7 with his third album “Hotel California” and Danish metal-rockers Volbeat at No. 9 with “Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies.”

Iowa-based alt-metal band Stone Sour rounded out the top ten with “House of Gold & Bones Part 2.”