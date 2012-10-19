Tom Hanks slips from nice guy rep with a Big-worthy swear

Actor Tom Hanks arrives for the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Note: story contains expletive in paragraph five)

(Reuters) - Tom Hanks, the “Big” star often cited for his family-friendly appeal, may have put a dent in his G-rated reputation on Friday when he uttered a particularly grown-up word on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Hanks appeared on the show to promote his coming science fiction/philosophical movie “Cloud Atlas” when anchor Elizabeth Vargas coaxed him into speaking a few lines in the voice of his character in the film.

Hanks, whose credits also include “Forrest Gump,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and the “Toy Story” series, initially balked at the suggestion because his character in the new movie speaks in expletive-riddled sentences.

Vargas then suggested he just speak in the accent of his character, eccentric physician Henry Goose. Several seconds into the impersonation, out came the F-bomb.

“Oy, oy, I want people to buy me book ... me fucking book,” Hanks said, instantly realizing his gaffe and throwing his hand over his mouth.

“We are so sorry, uhhh, Good Morning America,” a visibly flushed Vargas said straight away.

Hanks also immediately apologized.

“Man, oh man,” Hanks said. “I‘m so sorry. I slipped into a brand of acting.”

“I have never done that before,” he said. “I would apologize to the kids in America watching this right now.”

“And let me say that next time I am on the show there will be a 7-second delay,” Hanks said.

ABC issued the following statement: “This morning Tom Hanks accidentally used an expletive during a live interview on GMA with Elizabeth Vargas. They both immediately apologized on air, and the show was corrected for all subsequent feeds.”

The unedited clip is still available on the Internet.