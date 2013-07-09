FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opera tenor Placido Domingo hospitalized in Spain
July 9, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 4 years

Opera tenor Placido Domingo hospitalized in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tenor and conductor Placido Domingo, general director of the Los Angeles Opera, speaks as he accepts the "Heart of the City Award" at the Central City Association of Los Angeles 19th Annual "Treasures of Los Angeles" luncheon May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES/MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish opera tenor Placido Domingo has been admitted to a Madrid hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism - a blood clot in his lung, his U.S. publicist said on Tuesday.

Domingo, 72, was hospitalized on Monday in his hometown and is expected to make a full recovery in about three to four weeks, publicist Nancy Seltzer said. “He’s doing very well and responding very well to treatment,” she said.

Domingo, who also serves as the general director of the Los Angeles Opera, has been forced to cancel five performances due later in July in the opera Il Postino at the Madrid Royal Theatre, a statement from the theatre said.

It said his hospitalization will also prevent him from conducting an orchestral performance in Madrid’s Plaza Major planned for July 21.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Paul Day; Editing by David Brunnstrom and Mark Heinrich

