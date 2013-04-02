Psy to turn "Gentleman" in new song, rapper says

South Korean rapper Psy attends a news conference before a free concert at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, in this December 1, 2012 file picture. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean rapper Psy plans to follow his “Gangnam Style” YouTube megahit with a single called “Gentleman” and a new dance, but is playing coy about everything else ahead of the song’s release, which was moved up a day to April 12.

The song will be available for Korean fans then, but Psy will perform it in public for the first time at an April 13 concert.

“The new song is extremely fun and ... what I can tell you is the song title is ‘Gentleman’”, Psy told local television late on Monday.

“I can’t tell you about the dance but all Koreans know this dance - but (those in) other countries haven’t seen it”, Psy added, hinting at a takeoff on a traditional dance.

The music video for “Gangnam Style”, which featured the chubby Psy doing what has become his trademark ‘invisible horse’ dance in a succession of garish jackets, is now YouTube’s most-watched clip, and has made the 35-year-old a global celebrity.

Both the singer and his manager said plans remained fluid.

“There is still more than a week left before the concert so we can’t say (the title) will be unchanged,” manager Hwang Kyu-wan told Reuters.

Psy has told his fans to turn up sporting white clothes at the upcoming concert, and posed in a variety of white garb himself, including a spacesuit and a bridal gown.

But the singer also said that stardom has taken a toll. In late March he tweeted a photo of himself covering his face at a recording studio, calling it the “pain of creation”.