Final "Twilight Saga" movie gets mauling from Razzies

Cast members Robert Pattinson (R), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner pose for pictures before the German premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in Berlin, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Popular vampire movie “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2” was savaged at the Razzie Awards on Saturday, earning seven “wins” in the annual contest for the worst movies and performances of the year.

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart, co-star Taylor Lautner and director Bill Condon were awarded Golden Raspberry statuettes for their parts in the final installment of the blockbuster film franchise. That film alone has taken an impressive $829 million at the global box office.

Robert Pattinson narrowly escaped a personal mauling, but the entire “Twilight Saga” cast earned a Razzie for “worst screen ensemble.”

The Razzies, created in 1980 as an antidote to the backslapping of Hollywood’s glitzy awards season, also singled out R&B star Rihanna for scorn.

The singer was deemed worst supporting actress for her debut movie role as a sailor in 2012 sci-fi action movie “Battleship.”

American comic actor Adam Sandler, a frequent Razzie target, was awarded not-so-coveted golden raspberry statuettes for worst actor and worst screenplay for his comedy “That’s My Boy” about a father reuniting with his long-abandoned son.

Last year, Sandler swept all 10 Razzie categories for his comedy “Jack and Jill,” in which he played both the male and female leads.

The winners rarely turn up to the Razzie ceremony, which was held on Saturday night in a Hollywood hotel near the Dolby Theatre, where the 85th annual Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday.

The nominees and winners of the Razzies were chosen by more than 650 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundations and 70,000 votes cast on movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.