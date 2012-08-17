FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Real World" star Joey Kovar found dead
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 17, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

"Real World" star Joey Kovar found dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Joey Kovar is shown in a scene from his appearance on the reality television series "Celebrity Rehab 3 with Dr. Drew" on the VH1 cable network in this undated publicity photograph. REUTERS/Courtesy VH1/Handout

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality television performer Joey Kovar, who starred in MTV’s “The Real World: Hollywood” and VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab,” was found dead at a friend’s home near Chicago on Friday, according to media reports.

Kovar, 29, who had a history of drug addiction, was found by a female friend who noticed blood coming out of his ears and nose, celebrity news website TMZ.com reported. Kovar’s representative could not be reached for comment.

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn that Joey Kovar of ‘The Real World: Hollywood’ has passed away. We offer our sympathies to Joey’s loved ones, friends and fans,” the network said in a statement on Friday.

The Chicago native gained fame as an aspiring actor on the 20th season of MTV’s “Real World” reality show in 2008, which documented Kovar’s struggles with drug addiction as he tried to forge a career in Hollywood.

The aspiring actor later joined the cast of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab” in 2010 to overcome his addiction to alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and steroids. His biography on the show’s website said he had previously “come very close to death through an overdose.”

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.