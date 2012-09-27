Reese Witherspoon delivers third child, a boy named Tennessee

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday, her first child with husband Jim Toth, and has named him Tennessee James, her representative said.

Witherspoon has two older children - daughter Ava, 12, and son Deacon, 9 - with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007.

“Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth welcomed Tennessee James into their family today. Both mom and baby are healthy and the entire family is thrilled,” Witherspoon’s spokeswoman Meredith O‘Sullivan Wasson said in a statement.

The “Legally Blonde” actress married talent agent Toth at her ranch in Ojai, California in March this year.

Witherspoon, 36, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an Oscar for her work on 2005 country music film, “Walk the Line.”