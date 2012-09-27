FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reese Witherspoon delivers third child, a boy named Tennessee
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 27, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

Reese Witherspoon delivers third child, a boy named Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday, her first child with husband Jim Toth, and has named him Tennessee James, her representative said.

Witherspoon has two older children - daughter Ava, 12, and son Deacon, 9 - with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007.

“Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth welcomed Tennessee James into their family today. Both mom and baby are healthy and the entire family is thrilled,” Witherspoon’s spokeswoman Meredith O‘Sullivan Wasson said in a statement.

The “Legally Blonde” actress married talent agent Toth at her ranch in Ojai, California in March this year.

Witherspoon, 36, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an Oscar for her work on 2005 country music film, “Walk the Line.”

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.