Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora leaves tour due to "personal issues"
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 3, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora leaves tour due to "personal issues"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Richie Sambora (L) and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, who has done stints in rehab for problems with alcohol, has dropped out of the current leg of the band’s tour for “personal issues,” the band said on its website on Wednesday.

“Due to personal issues, Richie Sambora will not be performing on this upcoming leg. All shows will go on as scheduled,” the posting said, offering no other details or when Sambora might resume performing.

Sambora, 53, spent time in rehab in 2007 and 2011, and the band did its 2011 North American and European tour without him.

Bon Jovi is scheduled to perform this week in Edmonton, Alberta, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, and St. Paul, Minn. on Sunday.

The “Because We Can” tour’s April dates include Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas and other cities before international appearances kick off on May 7 in Capetown, South Africa.

The band is set to play in Sweden, Germany, Britain, Spain, Poland and Italy among others before returning to the United States in July.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Paul Simao

