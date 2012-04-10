Talk show host Ricki Lake marries

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Talk show host Ricki Lake has married her jewelry designer fiancé in southern California.

Lake, 43, told People magazine that she and Christian Evans, 40, married on Sunday in a secret ceremony. The pair had been dating for about 18 months.

It’s the second time at the wedding altar for Lake, whose 10-year marriage to artist Rob Sussman ended in divorce in 2004. She has two children.

“It was a beautiful moment I will never forget,” Lake told People, which will publish details and pictures of the wedding in its Friday edition. “I wasn’t anxious or nervous. I was really relaxed and excited.”

“I didn’t think it would happen at this point in my life,” Lake told the magazine. “We just clicked,” she said of Evans. “It just feels like he was the right one all along.”

Lake starred in the 1988 film version of musical “Hairspray” and hosted a top-rated daytime talk show “Ricki Lake” that ended in 2004 after 11 years. Last year she reached the final three of TV show “Dancing With The Stars”, and she is currently developing a new talk show for later this year.