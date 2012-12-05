Rihanna to star in own U.S. fashion reality show

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Chart-topping R&B star Rihanna is delving into the world of fashion, starring in a reality television show competition that will challenge designers to make outfits for a handful of celebrities, U.S. cable channel Style Network said on Wednesday.

“Styled to Rock,” set to premiere in the latter half of 2013, will feature 12 young designers handpicked by the Barbadian Grammy-winning singer.

The designers will be tasked with styling a celebrity guest on each episode, and the guest will help determine which designer moves on to the next round of the competition.

“Fashion has always played an integral part in my life and career. I am so excited to partner with Style Network and share my creative insight with these 12 designers and give them this opportunity to showcase their work,” Rihanna, 24, said in a statement.

The singer will also serve as an executive producer under her given name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Style Network has yet to announce which celebrities will guest host or the fashion experts who will serve as mentors to contestants.

The series will piggyback on a British show of the same name in which Rihanna appeared over the summer.

The “Diamonds” singer recently concluded a seven-date globe-trotting tour in support of her new album “Unapologetic,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart last week.

Style Network is a unit of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal.