Rihanna television special hitting airwaves in May

Singer Rihanna attends the launch of her collection "Rihanna for River Island" at a store in central London March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fans of Rihanna can get a sample of the singer’s 2012 tour when a documentary featuring performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be shown on U.S. television on May 6.

“RIHANNA 777,” a one-hour special, will air on Fox, the network said on Monday.

The program chronicles Rihanna’s late 2012 world tour, which made seven stops in seven days as she promoted her seventh album, “Unapologetic.” It also includes footage shot on a 777 jet used to transport the singer, her entourage and more than 250 journalists and fans.

The film “provides an inside look at the singer’s ambitious and often turbulent tour, from the sound of popping champagne corks on the plane to the backstage chaos to the singer’s special worldwide appearances,” Fox said in a statement.

Stops during the tour included Mexico City, Toronto, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, London and New York.

Last week Rihanna canceled shows in Boston and Baltimore because she was suffering from flu and laryngitis. She resumed performing on Friday at a stop in Philadelphia.

In 2012 the Barbados-born Grammy Award-winning singer was rated by Time and Forbes magazines as among the world’s and celebrity arena’s most powerful people.