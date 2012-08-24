FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Rufus Wainwright marries longtime boyfriend
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 24, 2012 / 11:00 PM / in 5 years

Singer Rufus Wainwright marries longtime boyfriend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Musician Rufus Wainwright poses for a portrait in New York April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Victoria Will

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer Rufus Wainwright has married his longtime partner Jorn Weisbrodt Thursday in the Long Island beach community of Montauk, his spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

The couple, who became engaged in 2010, have an 18-month-old daughter Viva Katherine Wainwright Cohen.

Celebrity website People.com reported Wainwright, 39, and Weisbrodt were married Thursday night by friend, artist Justin Vivian Bond. A star-studded guest list included Alan Cumming, Julianne Moore, Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon and Carrie Fisher.

The ceremony included performances by the Salome Chamber Orchestra, violinist David Aaron Carpenter and Wainwright’s sister, singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright, according to People.com

Wainwright is known primarily for ballads such as “Dinner at Eight,” “Barcelona” and “Harvester of Hearts.” Weisbrodt is the artistic director of Toronto’s Luminato Festival.

Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.