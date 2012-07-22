FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
July 22, 2012 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

Funeral services held for Sylvester Stallone's son in LA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sage Stallone, (L) appears at the premier for "Daylight" with Amy Brenneman and his father Sylvester Stallone (R) in Los Angeles in this December 5, 1996 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Family and friends mourned the son of movie star Sylvester Stallone at a private funeral on Saturday, about one week after he was found dead in his Los Angeles homes.

Celebrity websites TMZ.com, People.com and others published pictures of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” star outside the funeral for his 36-year-old son, Sage, who was found dead on July 13. The official cause of death is still undetermined pending toxicology results, which could takes weeks.

The actor did not issue a statement on Saturday, but has asked the media and public “to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”

Sage was the younger of two sons Sylvester Stallone had with his first wife, Sasha Czack. The couple divorced in 1985. Stallone fathered three other children with his third wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Stacey Joyce

