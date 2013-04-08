Talk show host Sara Gilbert engaged to singer Linda Perry

Actress Sara Gilbert (L) and musician Linda Perry arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sara Gilbert, host of female chat show “The Talk,” announced on Monday that she is engaged to her singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert, 38, who starred as rebellious daughter Darlene Conner on the 1990s TV comedy “Roseanne,” made the announcement on the all-women talk show she created for CBS television.

Gilbert, 38, said Perry proposed while surprising the actress with a serenade by musicians during a picnic.

“It‘s, like, the most amazing proposal ever,” Gilbert said on the show.

Perry, 47, the former singer in the 1990s rock group 4 Non Blondes, now works as a songwriter, penning hits for pop singers Pink and Christina Aguilera, including the 2002 ballad “Beautiful.”

Gilbert has two children from a previous relationship with television producer Allison Adler.