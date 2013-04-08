FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talk show host Sara Gilbert engaged to singer Linda Perry
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 8, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 4 years

Talk show host Sara Gilbert engaged to singer Linda Perry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Sara Gilbert (L) and musician Linda Perry arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sara Gilbert, host of female chat show “The Talk,” announced on Monday that she is engaged to her singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert, 38, who starred as rebellious daughter Darlene Conner on the 1990s TV comedy “Roseanne,” made the announcement on the all-women talk show she created for CBS television.

Gilbert, 38, said Perry proposed while surprising the actress with a serenade by musicians during a picnic.

“It‘s, like, the most amazing proposal ever,” Gilbert said on the show.

Perry, 47, the former singer in the 1990s rock group 4 Non Blondes, now works as a songwriter, penning hits for pop singers Pink and Christina Aguilera, including the 2002 ballad “Beautiful.”

Gilbert has two children from a previous relationship with television producer Allison Adler.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.