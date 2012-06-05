FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sheryl Crow says not worried by benign brain tumor
#Entertainment News
June 5, 2012 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

Sheryl Crow says not worried by benign brain tumor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow performs for Starbucks shareholders at the coffee company's annual meeting in Seattle, Washington March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sheryl Crow was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year but she does not worry about it because it is benign, the singer-songwriter told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a story posted on the newspaper’s website on Tuesday, Crow, whose hits include “All I Wanna Do” and “Soak Up the Sun,” said the tumor was discovered when she went to a hospital to be tested because she was experiencing memory loss.

“I haven’t really talked about it,” she told the newspaper’s nightclub and entertainment reporter Doug Elfman, “In November, I found out I have a brain tumor. But it’s benign, so I don’t have to worry about it. But it gives me a fit.”

A representative for the singer was not immediately available for comment.

Crow told the Review-Journal that she has a history of memory loss dating back to the 1990s when she forgot the lyrics to her hit “A Change Would Do You Good” while singing in a show in Las Vegas.

“I worried about my memory so much that I went and got an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). And I found out I have a brain tumor,” she said. “And I was like, ‘See? I knew there was something wrong.”

She made headlines in May when she forgot words to “Soak Up the Sun” at a show in St. Petersburg, Florida. Onstage at the time, she joked, “I‘m 50. What can I say!”

Crow, who has two children, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in 2006, which was successfully treated that year.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte

