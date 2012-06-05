FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's song attracts extreme emotions, copycats
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 5, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Poland's song attracts extreme emotions, copycats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Kitschy but catchy, Poland’s official Euro 2012 song performed by a group of female folk singers has attracted dozens of copycats and, without copyright protection, has even been used to advertise liver medicine.

Jarzebiny, a previously unknown group of eight women sporting traditional garb from a village in southern Poland, beat some of the country’s most popular artists with “Koko Euro Spoko” (Coco Euro OK), a song based on a traditional Polish folk melody.

The tune has evoked extreme emotions among Poles, with its fans saying it is a fun way of celebrating the country’s agrarian culture ahead of the high profile soccer championship being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine which kicks off on Friday.

Yet everyone around Poland seems to be humming the song, which has also spawned remixes on the Internet that include versions with Australian singer Gotye and the anthem from the last World Cup, Shakira’s equally catchy “Waka Waka”.

One Polish drug maker borrowed “Koko Euro Spoko” in one of its commercials for liver medicine, taking advantage of the fact that the traditional melody, unlike the lyrics, is not protected by local law.

But the Jarzebiny singers, whose ages range from 33 to 82, appear unfazed by their newly won fame, although recently they complained that they will not be performing at Friday’s Euro 2012 opening ceremony at the National stadium in Warsaw.

“The band is just happy that the Euro Championship gave it an opportunity to promote traditional culture and if there are additional benefits from that even better,” said Katarzyna Enemulo, Jarzebiny’s manager.

Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.