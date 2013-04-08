Spanish film legend Sara Montiel dead at 85

Spanish singer and actress Sara Montiel poses with her boyfriend Antonio Hernandez, 38, in Havana March 22, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish film legend Sara Montiel, who featured in 1950s Hollywood films with the likes of Gary Cooper and smoked cigars with Ernest Hemingway, died on Monday at 85.

Montiel, born Maria Antonia Abad, died at home in Madrid, according to Spanish actors’ union AISGE.

Among her best-known English-language films were “Vera Cruz”, a 1954 film that starred Gary Cooper, and 1957 Western “Run of the Arrow”, released as “Yuma” in Spanish, a Sam Fuller movie that also featured Charles Bronson and Rod Steiger.

Montiel, married three times, starred in films in Mexico and Spain and also had a long singing career.

Celebrated for her beauty, Montiel was often photographed at bullfights and puffing on a cigar. She wrote two memoirs - “Life is a Pleasure” and “Sara and Sex”.