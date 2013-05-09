Actor Neil Patrick Harris returns to host 67th Tony Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actor Neil Patrick Harris will return to host the 67th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9th in what will be his fourth stint on the show that honors the best of Broadway, organizers said on Thursday.

The Emmy Award winner and star of the TV comedy “How I Met Your Mother,” who won plaudits for hosting the Tony Awards last year, said he was very excited to be back.

“It’ll be more impressive than ever - if my math is correct, it will be 267 times bigger than last year,” Harris said in a statement.

“Oh wait. No. That can’t ... hold on ... carry the one ... I‘m awful at math. But rest assured, the show will rock.”

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the presenters of the Tony Awards, praised Harris for “his creativity and passion for Broadway.”

The actor is a three-time Emmy Award winner for his guest roles on “Glee” and as host of the 2009 and 2011 Tony Awards.

“Kinky Boots,” a musical with a score by pop star Cyndi Lauper, earned 13 Tony nominations, followed by “Matilda,” a British import, which received 12.

Both shows will be vying for the best musical award along with “Bring It On: The Musical” and “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Lauper was nominated for best score along with book writer Harvey Fierstein and three members of the show’s cast.

Actor Tom Hanks, who made his Broadway debut in the Nora Ephron play “Lucky Guy,” is up for the best actor award. Other Hollywood stars including Cicely Tyson, Laurie Metcalf, Holland Taylor and David Hyde Pierce have also been nominated for awards.

The Tony Awards show will be aired live on TV.