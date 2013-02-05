FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Gloria Estefan, husband, plan Broadway show of their lives
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 5, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

Singer Gloria Estefan, husband, plan Broadway show of their lives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Gloria Estefan introduces Christina Aguilera's performance at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan and her music entrepreneur husband, Emilio, are developing a new Broadway show based on their lives, the show’s producer said on Tuesday.

The couple is working with the Nederlander Organization on the show that will trace their lives from leaving Cuba to international stardom.

“The Estefans’ journey of success, led by raw talent and passion, is captivating as it drove them from relative obscurity to global sensations,” Jimmy Nederlander, the organization’s president, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Estefan, one of the most successful Latin crossover stars, fled Cuba with her family as a toddler. She met her husband in Miami and became the lead singer of his band, which was renamed the Miami Sound Machine. The couple married in 1978.

She has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, won seven Grammy Awards and produced a list of hits including “Conga,” “The Rhythm is Going to Get You,” and “1,2,3.”

Emilio, a music, television and film director, was instrument in his wife’s career, and helped to develop stars such as Shakira, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez.

“Sharing our life story through music will give us a new opportunity to honor our roots and, hopefully, to be able to inspire generations to come,” the couple said in a statement.

The Nederlander Organization said no creative team has been announced yet.

Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.