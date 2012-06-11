FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Clybourne Park," "Once," win top Tony Awards
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 11, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

"Clybourne Park," "Once," win top Tony Awards

Christine Kearney

1 Min Read

The producers of the musical "Once" react after winning a Tony for "Best Musical" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Irish love story “Once” won the Tony Award for best musical on Broadway Sunday while “Clybourne Park,” a satire on race relations, won the best play.

Broadway newcomer Nina Arianda won best actress for her sexy performance in “Venus In Fur” while British comedian James Corden upset favorite Philip Seymour Hoffman to win best actor in a leading role in a play for his comic turn in “One Man, Two Guv‘nors.”

Best musical revival went to “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” while “Death of a Salesman” was named best play revival.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical was awarded to Steve Kazee for “Once,” while the Tony for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical went to Audra McDonald for her leading role in “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.”

Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.