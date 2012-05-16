Aaron Sorkin to pen screenplay for Steve Jobs film

Reserved copies of a newly released biography of Steve Jobs are displayed at a bookstore in Hong Kong October 24, 2011.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Steve Jobs’ life will be brought to the big screen by Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin in a movie based on Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of the enigmatic co-founder of Apple, maker of iPods and iPads.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Tuesday unveiled plans to put Sorkin, who wrote Facebook film “The Social Network,” behind the screenplay of what will be a major release for the movie studio.

“There is no writer working in Hollywood today who is more capable of capturing such an extraordinary life for the screen than Aaron Sorkin; in his hands, we’re confident that the film will be everything that Jobs himself was: captivating, entertaining, and polarizing,” Amy Pascal, co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement.

Sorkin will adapt Isaacson’s best-selling biography that topped book charts and became the top-seller of 2011 following Jobs’ death last October after a long battle with cancer.

Sorkin won a best adapted screenplay Oscar for his work on “Social Network” in 2011, and was nominated for a best writing Oscar in 2012 for “Moneyball.”

He also penned TV political drama “The West Wing” and is the creator of upcoming HBO’ “The Newsroom,” a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional cable news channel.