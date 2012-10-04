FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABBA museum to open in Swedish capital in 2013
#Entertainment News
October 4, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

ABBA museum to open in Swedish capital in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former ABBA band member Bjorn Ulvaeus poses for photographers in front of a construction site for the ABBA museum in Stockholm October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A museum devoted to pop supergroup ABBA will open next year in the Swedish capital aiming to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, organizers said on Wednesday.

The museum, a permanent exhibition within a hall of fame of Swedish pop music, will feature memorabilia like stage costumes worn by the singers. Visitors will also be able to sing along to ABBA songs alongside life size holograms of the group.

“Swedish pop music is an important part of our cultural heritage,” said former ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, who is one of those behind the museum’s creation. “And Abba is one of our most well-known brands.”

ABBA shot to fame when they won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Waterloo”.

They went on to become one of Sweden’s biggest exports with such hit songs as “Dancing Queen” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)”.

The group sold around 370 million records in total and are part of a rich Swedish pop tradition which includes Roxette, Ace of Base, Europe and Kent.

Separate plans for an earlier museum on ABBA were shelved in 2008.

Reporting by Alistair Scrutton, editing by Paul Casciato

