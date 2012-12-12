Taylor Swift reclaims top spot on Billboard 200

Singer Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country-pop star Taylor Swift reclaimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday with her hit album “Red,” keeping three new entries from the No.1 position.

“Red” landed back at No. 1 for the fourth time after selling 167,000 copies last week according to Nielsen SoundScan, ousting Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” which fell to No. 7 this week.

New entries this week include rapper Wiz Khalifa’s sophomore record “O.N.I.F.C.,” which debuted at No. 2 after selling 141,00 copies. Pop star Ke$ha’s new album “Warrior” landed at No. 6 with sales of 85,000 while country band Florida Georgia Line’s debut album “Here’s To the Good Times” came in at No. 10.

Ahead of the holidays, festive albums featured heavily in the top 10, with Rod Stewart’s “Merry Christmas, Baby” at No. 3, Michael Buble’s “Christmas” at No. 5 and Blake Shelton’s “Cheers, It’s Christmas” at No. 8.

Bruno Mars’ latest single “Locked Out of Heaven” topped the Billboard Digital Songs chart for the first time with 197,000 copies sold, coming in ahead of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” at No. 2 and will.i.am and Britney Spears’ “Scream & Shout” at No. 3.