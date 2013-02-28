Former Temptations singer Richard Street dies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Temptations singer Richard Street died of a blood clot in a lung in a Las Vegas hospital at the age of 70, his widow said on Thursday.

Cindy Street said her husband died on Wednesday at St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Las Vegas. She had taken him to the emergency room on Friday after he had trouble breathing.

“He was fighting to the very last moment,” she said in a telephone interview from Las Vegas. “He was very happy. He had the kind of life he wanted. We laughed all the time.”

Street, who had suffered from a blood clot more than a decade ago, was the second ex-member of the versatile Motown band to die this month after Otis “Damon” Harris died at age 62.

The Temptations was one of the leading male vocal groups of the 1960s and early 1970s, surviving several personnel changes to tackle a wide range of musical styles with tight harmonies and well choreographed dance routines.

Street was not in the original 1960s lineup but joined the band in the early 1970s and continued for more than 20 years before pursuing a solo career.

During his tenure, the Temptations released a string of hits including the 1972 chart-topping classic “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Masterpiece” released the following year.

“He was very proud of being part of black history,” his wife said, adding he loved performing. “He was very proud of what he had done.”

Street had completed a 45-show tour in Europe in September and October.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but will probably take place next week. Because her husband was a public figure, his widow said she thought she would open the services to the public. Street is also survived by four children.