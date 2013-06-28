FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
He will be back: 'Terminator' film franchise gets trilogy reboot
June 28, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

He will be back: 'Terminator' film franchise gets trilogy reboot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A robot from "Terminator 3 Rise of the Machines" on display at the movie's premiere, June 30, 2003. REUTERS/File

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The popular “Terminator” film franchise will be resurrected in a new stand-alone trilogy, with the first installment slated to open in theaters on June 26, 2015, Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.

The “Terminator” franchise about an assassin cyborg portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger has grossed more than $1 billion over three films since it debuted in 1984.

It is unknown if Schwarzenegger, 65, will reprise his most famous role.

A fourth film in the franchise, “Terminator Salvation,” was released in 2009 without the former body builder, who was the governor of California at the time.

The 2015 film will be produced by Annapurna Pictures, which also produced 2013’s Oscar nominee “Zero Dark Thirty,” and Skydance Productions.

Paramount is a subsidiary of Viacom Inc.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
