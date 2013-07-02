'The Bible' TV miniseries will get NBC sequel

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bible” is getting a sequel.

U.S. television network NBC said on Monday that it will produce a follow-up to the History Channel’s popular miniseries “The Bible,” which topped ratings when it premiered in March.

The sequel, which does not have an expected air or production date, has the working title “A.D.: Beyond the Bible,” picks up in the time following Jesus Christ’s death.

It is the first announced project of Comcast Corp-owned NBC’s long-from programming initiative.

The History Channel’s miniseries drew strong ratings for a cable program. It averaged 11.4 million viewers over its 10 episodes and its March 3 premiere episode was watched by 13.1 million, which beat all broadcast TV programs on that day.

The series averaged about 11 million viewers per episode.

“The Bible” miniseries was created by husband-and-wife team Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

The History Channel is owned by Walt Disney Co and privately held Hearst Corp.