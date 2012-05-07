"The Voice" set to crown a winner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After a season filled with celebrities, suspense, and of course, singing, NBC’s popular TV vocal competition “The Voice” is set to crown a winner on Tuesday’s special two-hour finale.

Tuesday’s season end follows Monday’s final performance episode in which remaining singers Tony Lucca of Team Adam, Chris Mann of Team Christina, Jermaine Paul of Team Blake, and Juliet Simms of Team Cee Lo will each perform a solo number, then sing duets with their respective coaches.

“The Voice” has become one of the United States’ most widely-watched TV singing contests in which a group of four celebrity “coaches” - Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green - first choose contestants, then help them through the weekly singing competition for a live studio audience that is televised around the country.

Weekly, a combination of fan voting and the coach’s decisions decides who stays on the show and who gets booted, but fans vote for Tuesday’s final winner, who receives a recording contract with Universal Republic Records and $100,000 cash.

In a chat with “Voice” social media correspondent Christina Milian on the show’s NBC website, Mann, who has sung opera in Europe and is known for his classical style, said he planned to perform the same song he sang in his audition for the show - a plan he conceived well in advance.

“The whole point of me auditioning for the show was so that I could maybe get on Christina’s team, and if I happened to be the last man standing, I could sing this one song with her,” Mann revealed.

Simms, an indie rock singer and the sole female finalist, said that her final song choice was inspired by fan requests, and that she wanted to give them what they wanted.

Lucca, a former backup singer whose “bromance” with coach Adam Levine helped propel his success, kept his cards close to his vest, saying only that he may be “the proud owner of the wild card.”

Paul, who sang in church choirs before becoming a backup vocalist for Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige, hinted that his song choice was motivated by his roots, saying he wanted to “bring it on home.”

Audiences voting starts after Monday’s performance episode, and results will be announced on Tuesday in a show featuring a full roster of performances by big-name voices.

After tweeting hints about the finale’s celebrity guests, NBC has announced that Justin Bieber, Flo Rida, Daryl Hall and John Oates (a.k.a. “Hall and Oates”), and Lady Antebellum will all serenade audiences before the winner is announced.

Teen pop sensation Bieber, who stopped by “The Voice” earlier this season to show a video clip of his single “Girlfriend,” will perform the song live this time around.

Hip-hop star Flo Rida will sing two songs, including a medley of his single “Wild Ones.” Hall & Oates, among the best-selling duos ever in music, are slated to perform their first No. 1 single, “Rich Girl.” Country crossover trio Lady Antebellum will sing their song “Wanted You More.”

The coaches will close the season the same way they opened it - with a group performance.

“The Voice”, boosted by a bumper post Super Bowl debut, has proved a stiff ratings challenge this current season to Fox’s aging rival “American Idol”, especially in the coveted 18-49 viewer group where the two shows are in a close race to be the most-watched program this season.

But “Idol” draws many millions more total viewers than “The Voice” - an average 19.2 million audience this season compared to 14.8 million for “The Voice”, according to figures from the two TV networks.