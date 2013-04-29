FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rod Stewart, CeeLo Green slated to perform on TV's "The Voice"
April 29, 2013 / 10:20 PM / in 4 years

Rod Stewart, CeeLo Green slated to perform on TV's "The Voice"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

British singer Rod Stewart reacts ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Celtic and Juventus at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland February 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop singers Rod Stewart and CeeLo Green will perform live in May on U.S. television singing competition “The Voice,” a prominent spot for artists to promote upcoming albums.

Network NBC said on Monday that Green, a former judge on the popular contest, is slated to perform his new song “Only You.” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stewart will perform material from his upcoming album, “Time,” his first release of original material in over a decade.

Stewart and Green will perform on the May 8 episode, while Grammy-winning country-pop trio Lady Antebellum will promote their forthcoming album “Golden” on the May 14 episode.

Pop singer Robin Thicke, singer-producer Pharrell Williams and rapper T.I. will all perform on the May 14 episode of “The Voice,” which averages about 14 million viewers over its two weekly shows.

The competition’s fourth season, which installed pop singers Shakira and Usher to replace Green and Christina Aguilera as judges, reaches its climax in June, when one of the aspiring contestants will be proclaimed the winner and get a recording contract.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey. Editing by Jill Serjeant and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
