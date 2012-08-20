FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Happily Divorced" actress Tichina Arnold is wed
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 20, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

"Happily Divorced" actress Tichina Arnold is wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Tichina Arnold, best known for her role in Fox sitcom “Martin,” married Rico Hines in Hawaii over the weekend.

Arnold, 43, kept her 245,000 Twitter followers entertained with wedding updates, posting pictures of herself and the bridal party at the marriage ceremony that took place in Honolulu on Saturday.

Arnold also starred in TV sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” and is currently one of the lead characters in “Happily Divorced” alongside Fran Drescher. She announced her engagement to Hines, a college basketball coach, in March this year.

The actress was previously married to former heavyweight boxer Lamon Brewster from 1992 to 1995. She also has a daughter, 8-year-old Alijah Kai, from a relationship with music producer Carvin Haggins.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.