Tom Petty offers $7,500 reward for stolen guitars
April 15, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Tom Petty offers $7,500 reward for stolen guitars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer and songwriter Tom Petty performs during the half time show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLII football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are offering a $7,500 reward for the return of five guitars stolen from a Los Angeles-area studio last week, ahead of their U.S. and Europe tour.

The band said on their website that the guitars include Petty’s 1967 12-string blonde Rickenbacker 360 and his 1965 Gibson SGTV Junior, as well as instruments belonging to bassist Ron Blair, rhythm guitar player Scott Thurston, and lead guitarist Mike Campbell.

They said they would pay a $7,500 reward “with no questions asked to anyone with information leading to the recovery of the guitars.”

The guitars were reported stolen on Thursday from a studio in Culver City, west of Los Angeles, where the band was rehearsing for their U.S. tour, which is set to open in Broomfield, Colorado, on Wednesday.

Police said they were investigating the theft.

(Corrects reward amount to $7,500)

Reporting by Jill Serjeant: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis

