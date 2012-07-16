FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actress Uma Thurman gives birth to girl: manager
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 16, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Actress Uma Thurman gives birth to girl: manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. actress Uma Thurman attends the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear collection show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Uma Thurman, star of movies such as “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction,” has given birth to her third child, a girl, the actress’ manager confirmed on Monday.

“Mom and baby are doing well!” Jason Weinberg, Thurman’s manager, said in a statement. Weinberg did not reveal any other details, but celebrity news publication Us Weekly said the baby was born on Sunday.

The baby is Thurman’s first child with partner financier Arpad Busson. Thurman has a 14-year-old daughter, Maya, and a 10-year-old son, Levon, with her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke.

Thurman, 42, and Busson, 49, have been dating on and off since 2007, including a brief engagement. The couple reunited earlier this year and Thurman announced she was expecting their child in February.

The actress most recently appeared on the hit musical television show, “Smash.”

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.