Actress Anna Faris gives birth to son named Jack

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Anna Faris has given birth to a son named Jack who entered the world earlier than expected and is in a neonatal intensive care unit, her representative said on Saturday.

Faris, who in 2009 married actor Chris Pratt of the show “Parks and Recreation,” revealed in May that she was pregnant. At the time, her representative told the magazine US Weekly that Faris was due to give birth in the fall.

“Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are happy to announce the birth of their beautiful baby boy Jack,” her representative, Dominique Appel, said in a statement on Saturday.

“He arrived earlier than expected and will be spending some time in the (neonatal intensive care unit),” Appel said. “The happy parents thank you for your warm wishes and ask that you honor their privacy during this time.”

Faris, who grew up in a suburb of Seattle, is best known for comedic turns in such films as this year’s “The Dictator,” the 2011 “What’s Your Number?,” and the 2006 “Scary Movie 4.”