Top films at the North American box office

(Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting December 7, led by “Skyfall” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (2) Skyfall .................................$11.0 million
2 (4) Rise of the Guardians ...................$10.5 million
3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ........$ 9.2 million
4 (3) Lincoln .................................$ 9.1 million
5 (5) Life of Pi ..............................$ 8.3 million
6 (*) Playing for Keeps .......................$ 6.0 million
7 (6) Wreck-It Ralph ..........................$ 4.9 million
8 (7) Red Dawn ................................$ 4.3 million
9 (8) Flight ..................................$ 3.1 million
10 (7) Killing Them Softly .....................$ 2.7 million
NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parentheses. “Red Dawn” and “Killing Them Softly” tied at 7th place last weekend. (*) = new release
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$268.7 million
Skyfall ........................................$261.6 million
Wreck-It Ralph..................................$164.4 million
Lincoln.........................................$ 97.3 million
Flight..........................................$ 86.2 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 61.9 million
Life of Pi ....................................$ 60.9 million
Red Dawn........................................$ 37.3 million
Killing Them Softly ............................$ 11.8 million
Playing For Keeps ..............................$ 6.0 million
“Breaking Dawn - Part 2” was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.
Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Skyfall.”
“Lincoln” was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released “Wreck-It Ralph.”
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released “Flight” and the Dreamworks Animation production “Rise of the Guardians.”
“Life of Pi” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
FilmDistrict, an independent studio, distributes “Playing for Keeps.”
The Weinstein Company distributed “Killing Them Softly.”
Reporting by Ronald Grover and Andrea Burzynski