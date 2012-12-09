FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 9, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

Top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting December 7, led by “Skyfall” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Skyfall .................................$11.0 million

2 (4) Rise of the Guardians ...................$10.5 million

3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ........$ 9.2 million

4 (3) Lincoln .................................$ 9.1 million

5 (5) Life of Pi ..............................$ 8.3 million

6 (*) Playing for Keeps .......................$ 6.0 million

7 (6) Wreck-It Ralph ..........................$ 4.9 million

8 (7) Red Dawn ................................$ 4.3 million

9 (8) Flight ..................................$ 3.1 million

10 (7) Killing Them Softly .....................$ 2.7 million

NOTES: Last weekend’s rankings in parentheses. “Red Dawn” and “Killing Them Softly” tied at 7th place last weekend. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$268.7 million

Skyfall ........................................$261.6 million

Wreck-It Ralph..................................$164.4 million

Lincoln.........................................$ 97.3 million

Flight..........................................$ 86.2 million

Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 61.9 million

Life of Pi ....................................$ 60.9 million

Red Dawn........................................$ 37.3 million

Killing Them Softly ............................$ 11.8 million

Playing For Keeps ..............................$ 6.0 million

“Breaking Dawn - Part 2” was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp’s movie studio released “Skyfall.”

“Lincoln” was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released “Flight” and the Dreamworks Animation production “Rise of the Guardians.”

“Life of Pi” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

FilmDistrict, an independent studio, distributes “Playing for Keeps.”

The Weinstein Company distributed “Killing Them Softly.”

Reporting by Ronald Grover and Andrea Burzynski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.