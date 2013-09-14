New Mexico charity quickly sells out of ‘Breaking Bad' props

Actor Bryan Cranston (C) poses with co-stars from his series "Breaking Bad" (L-R) RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk during ceremonies to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Fans of “Breaking Bad” snapped up memorabilia from the hit television series on Saturday at a New Mexico thrift store, where the souvenir items sold out in less than two hours, organizers said.

A crowd of prospective buyers gathered in the rain outside the Albuquerque Goodwill store, and some people even slept outside overnight to grab a good place in the long line, said Goodwill Industries of New Mexico spokeswoman Shauna O‘Cleireachain.

All in all, more than 200 pieces sold in less than two hours, she said. The series, about a high school chemistry teacher turned drug dealer, is set and produced in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Everybody was super excited,” O‘Cleireachain said. “They just wanted to own a piece of the show, and they didn’t really care what it was.”

Among the most recognizable items sold were a pair of shoes belonging to the main character, Walter White, that went for $75 and chemistry lab containers at $20 apiece, O‘Cleireachain said.

Other items sold included khaki pants and dress shirts worn by White, furniture from the home of the show’s former police officer, Mike Ehrmantraut, and hats embossed with Drug Enforcement Administration logos, she said.

One fan drove five hours from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to buy a prop but arrived too late and left empty-handed, she said.

Producers of “Breaking Bad,” which concludes this month after five seasons, donated hundreds of props to Goodwill after the store provided furniture and clothing used on the set.

Proceeds will benefit Goodwill of New Mexico programs including housing for veterans and job training and placement for people with disabilities.

O‘Cleireachain said store employees were calculating sale proceeds on Saturday, and final figures were not yet available.

“Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston as White, who began making and selling methamphetamine to secure his family’s finances after he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

The series’ actors have won five Emmys for the show.