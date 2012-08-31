Eastwood "did a unique thing last night":Ann Romney

Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is U.S. President Obama, as he endorses Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ann Romney called Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood “a unique guy” after his rambling, one-sided conversation with an imaginary President Barack Obama just ahead of her husband Mitt Romney’s prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention.

Eastwood was a surprise speaker at the Tampa convention Thursday night as Mitt Romney accepted the Republican nomination to run against Obama in the November 6 election. Eastwood spoke to an empty chair, ad-libbing as he pretended Obama was seated in it, and bounced from topic to topic. The performance went over well with many in the audience but some observers said it dimmed Romney’s spotlight.

Ann Romney appeared on all three major television network morning shows on Friday and said she was surprised by Eastwood’s speech.

“We appreciated Clint’s support and he’s a unique guy and he did a unique thing last night,” she said on “CBS This Morning.”

Eastwood followed a touching video about Mitt Romney and his family, showing a more personal side of the presidential candidate in an effort to make him more likeable to voters.

The 82-year-old Academy Award-winning director and actor, who is a long-time Republican, rambled through several topics, berating the empty chair.

Ann Romney said she wished more network prime-time television viewers had seen the family video and other testimonials from fellow Mormon parishioners.

”I think it’s important that people do see that side of Mitt,“ she said on CBS. ”We appreciated Clint’s support, of course. But it’s so hard to really get a sense of who this person is in such a short amount of time.

“Yes, I do wish more people had seen those touching moments.”