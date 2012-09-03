FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
President Obama appears in Jay-Z concert video
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 3, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

President Obama appears in Jay-Z concert video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama is seen on a video screen during preparations at the venue for the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jay-Z got a boost from President Barack Obama over the weekend at the Budweiser Made In America festival in Philadelphia, where the hip-hop mogul was both an organizer and headline performer.

In a pre-recorded video, Obama said Jay-Z’s personal story is “what Made In America means” and urged concert-goers to vote, according to press reports.

Obama will face off against former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in the November 6 presidential election.

Jay-Z, a rapper who hails from the housing projects of Brooklyn, is among hip hop’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.