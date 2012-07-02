FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend, arrested in Omaha
July 2, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend, arrested in Omaha

Karen Brooks

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marcus Jordan, a college basketball player and son of retired NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested early Sunday after what police described as a drunken altercation outside a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jordan, 21, was “very animated, intoxicated and uncooperative” with police outside the Embassy Suites, Omaha police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:11 a.m. after an off-duty officer asked for help subduing Jordan during an argument with two women in the hotel driveway, police said.

“After a brief struggle, it took multiple officers to control and handcuff the suspect,” the news release said.

Jordan was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice. He was booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections and later released.

Jordan plays guard for the University of Central Florida.

Reporting By Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric Walsh

