ABC delays bomb-themed ''Castle'' episode after Boston bombings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A bomb-themed episode of U.S. television crime drama “Castle” has been rescheduled because of its close timing to Monday’s deadly bombings in Boston.

Broadcaster ABC said on Thursday that the April 22 episode of “Castle,” which follows a crime novelist and New York police detective, will switch dates with the April 29 episode.

Series star Stana Katic said on Twitter that the move was made “out of respect” for the victims from the twin blasts near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The bombings killed At least three people and injured 176.

Broadcaster Fox on Tuesday pulled a recent episode of animated series “Family Guy” from rebroadcast because it had an unconnected storyline of the Boston Marathon and a bombing.

ABC is owned by Walt Disney Co and Fox by News Corp.