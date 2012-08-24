FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No motive in film director Tony Scott's suicide note
August 24, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

No motive in film director Tony Scott's suicide note

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Director Tony Scott poses during a photocall to promote his lastest film "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Paris July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Film director Tony Scott was buried on Friday at a Los Angeles cemetery as local media reported that the suicide note he left behind contained no mention of why the “Top Gun” maker would take his own life.

The Los Angeles Times said on Friday that the note, along with other letters left by Scott before he jumped from a Los Angeles bridge this week, did not mention health problems.

The Times cited law enforcement sources as saying officials may never determine the reason behind Scott’s suicide.

Scott, 68, the brother of Oscar-winning director Ridley Scott, had recently completed a film and seemed to be in good health when he parked his car on a suspension bridge over Los Angeles harbor, climbed a fence to get to the edge and leapt off, plunging nearly 200 feet into the water below.

Los Angeles County coroners said reports that he might have had brain cancer were wrong. An autopsy was performed and a final cause of death may not come for weeks, pending toxicology and other tests results.

Scott enjoyed a good reputation in the film and television industry, having produced TV shows and made movies such as “Days of Thunder” and “Crimson Tide.”

Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Xavier Briand

