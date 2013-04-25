Country singer charged in Georgia with threatening boat captain

Billy Currington performs at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia grand jury has indicted country music singer Billy Currington on charges of threatening an elderly charter boat captain.

According to an April 15 police report, the captain told authorities he was taking two passengers on a tour near Currington’s home on Tybee Island near Savannah when the singer began “screaming at them.”

Later, when the boat passed Currington’s home again on the return trip, Currington was in his own boat with a camera and followed the charter boat back to the dock and threatened the boat captain, the police report said.

A Chatham County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Currington on one count of making “terroristic threats” to inflict bodily harm and one count of abuse of an elderly person, said Daniel Baxter, spokesman for the Chatham County District Attorney’s office.

A warrant for Currington’s arrest has been issued, Baxter told Reuters, adding that if convicted on both counts, Currington faces up to 10 years in prison.

Currington, 39, has had six hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since 2003, including, “Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer” and “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” according to his website.

On his Twitter page, Currington wrote, “Hey guys, I wanted to thank everyone for the huge amount of support that I have received already. Unfortunately, I can’t comment on this.”