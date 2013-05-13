FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TV psychologist Joyce Brothers dies at age 85: publicist
May 13, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

TV psychologist Joyce Brothers dies at age 85: publicist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. psychologist Joyce Brothers, who parlayed winning the “The $64,000 Question” TV game show in 1955 into a nearly six-decade career as a television personality and columnist, died on Monday, her publicist said. She was 85.

Brothers died of natural causes in New York, said Sanford Brokaw, her Los Angeles-based spokesman.

She began dispensing advice on television in 1958 and penned columns on topics such as sex and relationships until early 2013.

She also had a prodigious knowledge of boxing and is thought to be the sport’s first female commentator.

Brothers was born on October 20, 1927 in New York City and married physician Milton Brothers in 1949.

She is survived by her sister, daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

