Miss New York wins Miss America contest
#Entertainment News
September 16, 2013 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

Miss New York wins Miss America contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (in yellow) celebrates with other contestants after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (Reuters) - Nina Davuluri, 24, won the 2014 Miss America Pageant on Sunday, giving the prize to Miss New York for the second year in a row.

Davuluri, an aspiring physician, defeated representatives from 49 other states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Contestants were judged on a personal interview, a talent demonstration, an on-stage question, and their appearance in evening gowns and swimwear during the two-hour nationally televised event.

The 93-year-old beauty pageant returned to its hometown of Atlantic City, New Jersey, this year after an eight-year stretch in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Stacey Joyce

