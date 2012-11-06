American composer Elliott Carter dies at age 103

(Reuters) - Classical composer Elliott Carter, who twice won Pulitzer Prizes in a career that spanned more than 75 years, died on Monday in New York at age 103, music publisher Boosey & Hawkes said.

Carter was awarded Pulitzer Prizes in 1960 and 1973 for string quartet compositions. He composed 158 works, including several at over 100 years of age. One composition for chamber orchestra is scheduled for a world premier in February.

“The great range and diversity of his music has, and will continue to have, influence on countless composers and performers worldwide,” the publisher said. “He will be missed by us all but remembered for his brilliance, his wit and his great canon of work.”

He was inducted into the American Classical Music Hall of Fame in 1998 and celebrated his 100th birthday at New York’s Carnegie Hall in 2008 with a new work performed by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Carter was presented the National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists by the United States, in 1985. He also received national honors from Germany and France.