NBC's Today show to air prison interview with Jerry Sandusky

Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - NBC’s Today show on Monday will air excerpts from an interview with former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky, who is serving 30 to 60 years in prison.

The former defensive coordinator for Penn State, convicted of 45 sex abuse charges for molesting 10 boys over 15 years, is in prison on a sentence of 30 to 60 years.

“The former longtime defensive coordinator will describe what he says happened on the campus, and what he thinks of whistleblower Mike McQueary and late head coach Joe Paterno,” the Today show said.

Filmmaker John Ziegler confirmed to Reuters that clips of an interview he did with Sandusky would air on Today. Ziegler said he interviewed Sandusky earlier this month in person and on the telephone, and that the two also exchanged letters.

Ziegler is working on a documentary film called “The Framing of Joe Paterno” and was expected to appear on the Today show on Monday.

Paterno is the famed Penn State coach who lost his job for failing to report Sandusky in the wake of the sex abuse scandal, then died two and a half months later at age 85.

McQueary, a former assistant football coach and a former player, testified he saw Sandusky raping a young boy in the shower room on campus in 2002 and that he told Paterno about it.

NBC said the interview marked the first time Sandusky has spoken out since he was sentenced to prison last October. The network is billing the interview as “Jerry Sandusky in his own words.”

In an interview with Bob Costas shown on NBC in November of 2011, Sandusky denied he was a pedophile and said he enjoyed young people and loved to be around them.

“But no, I‘m not sexually attracted to young boys,” he said.