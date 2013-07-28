Radio personality David 'Kidd' Kraddick, 53, dies at charity event

(Reuters) - Radio and TV personality David “Kidd” Kraddick, the host of the syndicated show “Kidd Kraddick in the Morning”, died at a fund-raising event for his charity in New Orleans on Saturday, his network said. He was 53.

The Texas-based host, whose program was aired on dozens of radio stations across the United States, died during a golf tournament held to raise money for his foundation, Kidd’s Kids, according to a joint statement from the morning show and its syndicate, YEA Networks.

The statement said the network is withholding details about the cause of death, which it will release “at the appropriate time.”

“He died doing what he loved, and his final day was spent selflessly focused on those special children that meant the world to him,” the statement said.

Kraddick, a staple of the Texas radio market since 1984, won the Marconi Award in 2006 as radio personality of the year and his morning show crew was recently added to the nationally syndicated TV show “Dish Nation,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

“We are all shocked and saddened by Kidd’s untimely passing,” Kraddick’s family said in a statement.

Kraddick had one daughter, Caroline, a student at Oklahoma City University, according to the show’s website.