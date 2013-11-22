'Jersey Shore' cast member under federal investigation : publicist

Television personality Mike Sorrentino arrives at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Former “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is facing a federal investigation into his finances, his publicist said on Thursday.

The probe centers on his businesses, which include MPS Entertainment, Situation Productions and a clothing line, Situation Nation, according to the website TMZ, which first reported on it.

Sorrentino’s publicist confirmed that he is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

“Michael Sorrentino is fully aware that the U.S. Attorney’s office has issued subpoenas for records relating to several businesses he owns,” publicist Cindy Guagenti said in a statement.

He is cooperating and providing the requested records, she said.

“Although the nature and the scope of the investigation is not clear at this time, Sorrentino fully expects that when all the facts are revealed, no further action will be taken,” she said.

Sorrentino, 32, was a cast member on MTV’s reality series “Jersey Shore,” which featured a group of drinking, tanning, club-going young men and women. The popular show also featured such distinct characters as Snooki and her friend JWoww.

His famed line to describe his daily routine was “Gym, tan, laundry,” which is referred to in slang as “GTL.”

The show ran from 2009 until 2012.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for the FBI in Newark.