Rapper DMX arrested for drunken driving in South Carolina
July 27, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Rapper DMX arrested for drunken driving in South Carolina

Harriet McLeod

2 Min Read

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - Rapper DMX was arrested on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence and failing to have a valid driver’s license, Greenville County jail officials told Reuters.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, paid $1,235 in bail and left Greenville County Detention Center after being booked on the charges, jail officials said.

But a representative for the 42-year-old New York-born rapper, who lives in South Carolina, said the DUI charge was never filed officially because Simmons passed a breath test in the jail.

“He was in and out in under an hour,” Domenick Nati of Nati Celebrity Services, Inc, which represents DMX, told Reuters.

Local law enforcement officials could not be reached for comment on the discrepancy.

The rapper was pulled over after an officer noticed the he was not wearing a seat belt, Nati said. He said he did not know if DMX was given a roadside sobriety test.

“Allegations about DMX being arrested for drunk driving are false,” Nati said. “He was arrested but quickly released. X was given a breathalyzer test and easily passed it. He is back at his home in South Carolina and we are continuing our focus on his upcoming album and acting roles.”

The rapper, whose albums include “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” also starred in the movies “Romeo Must Die” and “Cradle 2 The Grave.”

Simmons was arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in February for driving with a suspended license.

Simmons has an extensive arrest record that includes charges of animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession, weapons charges and probation violations.

He has had several felony convictions and has served prison time in Arizona.

Editing by Karen Brooks and Jackie Frank

