Rapper DMX arrested on marijuana charge in South Carolina

Earl Simmons, 42, also known as the rapper DMX is pictured in this booking photo, released on August 21, 2013, courtesy of Greer, South Carolina city police. Simmons, was arrested on Tuesday, August 20, 2013, near midnight in South Carolina on a previous warrant for driving under a suspended license and a new charge of possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Greer Police Department/Handout

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina and charged with possession of marijuana, two days before he was due in court on a drunk driving charge.

Police stopped a truck in which Simmons was a passenger for making an improper lane change shortly before midnight, according to a police report. On inspecting the car, police found three bags of marijuana, the report said.

Simmons complained of a medical condition and was aggressive, police said. Emergency medical services were called to check his condition and cleared him, the report said.

Simmons was booked into Greer City Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to appear on a previous warrant, police said.

Officers “claimed that they found bags of marijuana in the floorboard,” said Domenick Nati of Nati Celebrity Services, Inc, which represents DMX. “No drugs were found on DMX or the other passengers and the alleged bags of marijuana were never shown to DMX or the other passengers,” Nati added.

Simmons, 42, is due to appear in court on Thursday in Greenville on separate charges stemming from a July 26 arrest for drunk driving, and failing to have a valid drivers license, Bob Beres of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

After his July arrest, the rapper paid $1,235 in bail and left Greenville County Detention Center after being booked on the charges, jail officials said.

But a representative for the New York-born rapper, who lives in South Carolina, said the DUI charge was never officially filed because Simmons passed a breathalyzer test in the jail.

The rapper, whose albums include “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” also starred in the movies “Romeo Must Die” and “Cradle 2 The Grave.”

Simmons’ arrest record includes charges of: animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession, weapons charges and probation violations.

He has had several felony convictions and has served prison time in Arizona.