FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris Batman premiere cancelled after U.S. shooting
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 20, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Paris Batman premiere cancelled after U.S. shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris premiere of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” was cancelled on Friday following the mass shooting at a midnight showing of the film in a suburb of Denver, Colorado which killed 12 people, event organizers said.

Workmen were clearing away barriers that had been set up in preparation for the premiere at a cinema on the capital’s Champs Elysees avenue.

Television station TF1 said it had cancelled a pre-recorded interview with Marion Cotillard, who stars in the film alongside Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway, that was to have been broadcast on Friday’s evening news.

Reporting By Sunaina Karkarey, editing by Tim Pearce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.