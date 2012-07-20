Paris Batman premiere cancelled after U.S. shooting

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris premiere of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” was cancelled on Friday following the mass shooting at a midnight showing of the film in a suburb of Denver, Colorado which killed 12 people, event organizers said.

Workmen were clearing away barriers that had been set up in preparation for the premiere at a cinema on the capital’s Champs Elysees avenue.

Television station TF1 said it had cancelled a pre-recorded interview with Marion Cotillard, who stars in the film alongside Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway, that was to have been broadcast on Friday’s evening news.