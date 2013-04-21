Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon arrested for disorderly conduct: report

Actress Reese Witherspoon (R) and her husband Jim Toth watch the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was arrested in Atlanta for alleged disorderly conduct after her husband, talent agent James Toth, was stopped by police on suspicion of drunken driving, online Hollywood magazine Variety reported on Sunday.

Witherspoon, 37, was arrested early on Friday after she quarreled with officers who had taken Toth, 42, into custody during a traffic stop of the couple on Peachtree Street, Variety said, citing an Atlanta police report.

Toth, who was behind the wheel, was pulled over when he crossed a double line on the road, Variety said, citing the police report. Appearing disheveled and smelling of alcohol, he then failed a blood-alcohol breath test administered at the scene, according to the report.

Witherspoon was warned to stay inside the vehicle, but after her husband’s arrest, she got out of the automobile and said, “she was a ‘U.S. citizen’ and that she had the right to ‘stand on American ground,'” according to Variety.

Witherspoon herself was then arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

The magazine, citing the arresting police officer’s account in the report, said: “Mrs. Witherspoon asked, ‘Do you know my name?’ I answered, ‘No, I don’t need to know your name.’ I then added, ‘right now.’ Mrs. Witherspoon stated, ‘You’re about to find out who I am.'”

The report cited by Variety further quoted Witherspoon as telling the officer, “You’re going to be on national news.”

The couple was released from custody at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but sources told Variety that their attorney is expected to request a later date.

The couple married in 2011 and have a son together. Witherspoon has two children from her first husband, actor Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon won an Oscar for her work in the 2005 film about country music star Johnny Cash, “Walk the Line,” in which she played his wife, June Carter Cash.